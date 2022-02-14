There was a strange ad in the Webster-Kirkwood Times the week of Feb. 4, throwing shade at the Webster Groves City Council and stirring up outrage about spending. This ad was a goofy shriek, with no context and no acknowledgment that spending increased because of a devastating pandemic. City council opted not to cut jobs so our city could retain support to residents during difficult times. I believe there is a rainy day fund the mayor could have used. (If a protracted pandemic isn’t a rainy day, what is?)
The organization behind the ad has a euphemistic name and a dark message. Who is behind that? Why are they using scare tactics? I prefer real leaders to dodgy ads, especially in tough situations. I see city council members offering to meet, hosting office hours and doing their research. In particular, I see Laura Arnold everywhere — virtual office hours, emails on city news, support of food distribution to those in need, meetings with all sorts of groups to listen and represent Webster Groves. That’s what I’d like to preserve in our town — integrity, willingness to listen and leadership.
Jennifer Moorehouse
Webster Groves