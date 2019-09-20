I am a lifelong agriculturalist and am greatly concerned about having a plentiful and reliable food and fuel supply for future generations.
I was born in the 1930s during the “Dust Bowl” era and the warmest decade in American history. Over two million people were uprooted, many fleeing west. In 1900 the deadliest storm in America’s history destroyed Galveston, Texas, where 8,000 to 12,000 lives were lost. Certainly not human caused!
I have also lived during the greatest growth and prosperity period in American history. A time when we have gone from 70% of our population involved in food production to less than 3% today. Without fossil fuels this would not have been possible!
Having lived a lifetime of climate change, logic and experience tells me we should be extremely cautious when:
• We are being told that carbon dioxide is a pollutant, without which there would be no life on earth;
• Little is being revealed about satellite imagery showing the planet is greening, primarily due to more available CO2;
• Many of the things that we have been told about “global warming” have proven to be false;
• Scare tactics and fearmongering are predominant in the alarmist rhetoric;
• We are expected to believe that by simply stopping CO2 emissions (less than 0.05% of the atmosphere) will serve to alter the many other naturally occurring and extremely complex climatic forces.
American ingenuity has never failed us! Advancements in energy technology are in the pipeline, providing more economical and reliable solutions than wind or solar. So, why “kill the goose that lays the golden eggs” before they are available?
We must ask the question: Who are the ones benefiting the most by eliminating fossil fuels?
Warson Woods