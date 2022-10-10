Say it again, Merri Warson! I agree with her Mailbag letter in the Sept. 30 issue of the WKT.
What in the world was the Webster Groves City Council thinking when it extravagantly wasted residents’ tax dollars by purchasing two electric Mustang cars?! Mustangs?! Really?!
Now the city wants to purchase homes from homeowners who should have had flood insurance to cover the loss of their home from flooding.
Every time we turn around the city is raising our taxes or putting another proposal on the table to squeeze more money out of residents.
If this is the way the city thinks our tax dollars are best spent and utilized, then the city is not capable of exercising good, sound judgment.
Our tax dollars deserve to be used wisely and not spent on inappropriate, extravagant cars or the bailout of homes improperly insured.
Gina Hayden
Webster Groves