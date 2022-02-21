I read with interest the letter about the teacher crying after Mr. Trump was elected. I vividly remember my fourth grade teacher running out of our room sobbing after President Kennedy was assassinated. Neither of these expressions of grief had anything to do with the Democratic or Republican parties. Many of us have split our ticket at one time or another. The tears were about wounds suffered or about to be suffered by our nation.
Perhaps this was one of the greatest lessons students could learn. Voting is a serious responsibility. It should be approached with integrity, and more importantly, goodwill. It is not a game show contest.
Mary Sandman
Webster Groves