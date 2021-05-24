Citing the need for “diverse housing stock” in Webster Groves, five city council members decided that duplex housing in certain neighborhoods was a great idea. Two of these members live in neighborhoods which are (surprise!) unaffected by this decision, and feature some of the largest lots in our city.
How does it make sense to put two families on the smallest lots in Webster? Why not ADU’s (a.k.a. “granny flats”) on the largest lots? Let’s make Webster Park more inclusive!
And the claim that this change makes Webster more “accessible and affordable” is absurd. The average rent in Webster is $902. Does anyone seriously believe that brand new construction will be less?
J.E. Lerch
Webster Groves