This newspaper needs you. That’s a given. Here’s a sober thought that you can let marinate in your brains. You need this newspaper, too. It has everything you need. It’s your main source of vital information. The vibrant words and colorful photos leap from the pages because this newspaper is made with ... love.
Sure, there is ink and paper involved too, to make this oasis in the desert, but it really is made possible by caring and dedicated people. They go without sleep and quality time with their families because this means so much to them. Because you mean so much to them.
Slow down as you flip through the pages. Absorb all that is there. What are you going to do this weekend? The answer lies within the pages of your weekly newspaper. You’ll know which movie to go see. You’ll also find out which of your beloved neighbors has gone home to glory.
You’d know nothing about the current struggle between the city of Webster Groves and your firefighters. The story about Officer Busch’s badge being returned to his family 125 years after he died in the line of duty was absolutely captivating.
As we all get overrun by the digital era, stop for a second and do something radical ... read this newspaper every week. Devour it. Leave no article unread. Make this your new normal and watch how awesome your life starts to get.
A strong weekly newspaper helps make a strong town. This is a reciprocal relationship like no other. This newspaper is old school with a fresh mindset.
It’s your newspaper. Please don’t forget how blessed you are to have it.
Pete O’Shea, St. Ann
Works In Webster Groves