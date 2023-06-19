When I was on the Webster Groves School District Wellness Committee over 10 years ago, one of our main focuses was on how to support transgender students and their families. We talked to parents who had been on the journey, as well as organizations about what support would be helpful.
The WGSD Wellness Committee then had trainings at each of the schools with information about transgender children and the support that the committee and the district could offer them and their families.
Oh, how things have changed. Our LGBTQ+ community (even children) is now under attack. And even more troubling is a report that there is at least one administrator in the Webster Groves School District who said, in public, of being LGBTQ+, “it is a choice.”
It is troubling to think that all the good work of years ago is completely gone and that our school community might not be the safe place we need it to be for our children. I am hopeful that the WGSD and school board will be transparent and publicly address the support the district is committed to for our LGBTQ+ community, especially our children. We want to know that all the administrators align with this commitment. Strong communities are welcoming to all.
Courtney Schaefer - Webster Groves