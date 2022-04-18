One of the reasons I love the WKT is the opportunity to read the Letters to the Editor from people I might not have a chance to hear from otherwise. Reading the letter from Ms. Baker (April 8 issue) about her frustrations with critical race theory (CRT) caused me to reflect on several things.
Since CRT is not talked about or taught anywhere except in some graduate-level classes, it appears she is confusing CRT with conversations around race and racism more generally. This is a common mistake made these days because several media sources and politicians like to confuse the two and use CRT to stir up anger and fear among their listeners. It is worth it to ask why.
It sounded as if Ms. Baker was tired of hearing about racism because she feels it is no longer a problem in this country, and she feels personally attacked. After all, we elected a Black president — haven’t we moved on? If only we could undo centuries of abuse with a few elections.
We will not overcome racism by being colorblind and pretending we’ve moved on. That will not bring about true peace. As MLK stated: “True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.”
The only way to move forward and undo the years of racist policies that have been enacted is to work to change those policies. I encourage Ms. Baker not to take talk of racism personally and instead ask how the systems she participates in can be made to be more just.
Racism is a systemic problem, and more white people need to stop being so defensive and instead look at the larger picture. All of us are harmed by unjust systems.
Katie Molitor
Kirkwood