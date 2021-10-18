The Kirkwood School District recently sent a letter to its families which stated that “any” sexual misconduct allegations against current personnel “have been resolved in accordance with applicable Board of Education policies and laws.” Thus, the district is heavily relying on policy and law to excuse reported staff behavior. Nevertheless, some policies warrant improvement.
For example, Policy JHG defines what kind of alleged staff sexual misconduct is immediately reportable to the Children’s Division regardless of reasonable cause. Policy JHG refers to a law which only encompasses acts done with children up to age 14. That law, § 566.083, RSMo, ignores acts done with children older than that. Alleged acts done with older children can still be reported, but Policy JHG has loopholes which seemingly lessen that chance.
A different law, § 566.086, RSMo, refers to acts of alleged sexual misconduct that are done with students regardless of age, but no district policy refers to it.
K-12 students cannot give consent, regardless of their age. In the words of the Title IX audit report that was recently completed by the staff of the Encompass Resolution firm, “The notion of ‘consent’ is irrelevant in the context of an adult’s conduct toward a student; there is an inherent imbalance in the power relationship between an adult and a K-12 student.” Their report can be found on the district’s website.
Please join me in encouraging the district and the Missouri School Boards’ Association to better protect our kids older than 14. Policy JHG needs to refer to § 566.086, RSMo, which encompasses all students, in addition to, or instead of, § 566.083, RSMo, which only protects children up to the age of 14.
Jennifer Kocher
Kirkwood