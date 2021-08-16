In July of last year, we moved into Parsons Avenue in Webster Groves. When driving home from my Clayton office Monday and Friday on westbound Kirkham, I see deer, turkey (and now, goats) along Shady Creek. Nevermore under the SG Collaborative plan. SG ignores Webster’s ordinances and the city’s master plan.
SG’s 83-foot building is 38 feet higher than any Webster zone. It tries to disguise this, claiming the first two stories are underground — they aren’t — and that from the Lockwood side it would only appear to be two stories tall. Omitted is that from the Kirkham side, residents will view a 10-story concrete wall.
Ignoring any green plan or ordinance, SG writes: “Even if we really wanted to save the trees” — it doesn’t — “the earth work we are going to do will more than likely put these trees in jeopardy. Particularly because these trees are sickly already.”
Did founder David Chapman say that out loud? You don’t want to preserve our trees, but even if you did, they would be “jeopardized?” Webster ordinance mandates a 50-foot setback from Shady Creek. SG states it requires a zero setback, wiping out greenery and habitat.
I’m not the only one working partially from home. Businesses realize they need less office space as more employees work from home. The SG plan pre-dates the pandemic. Its rosy forecast of need for new office and retail space, and living space for new employees, is no longer valid. Countless businesses have closed since then.
SG declared that it won’t significantly scale down the project. It’s all or nothing. If the SG project is completed, we’ll be looking at a concrete skeleton, unable to return the streetscape to its friendly, green character. That will not be the Webster which enticed us to move here.
Keith Liberman
Webster Groves