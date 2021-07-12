The findings of the recent independent investigation of sexual abuse in the Kirkwood School District corroborate many testimonies of survivors, of this culture of sexual abuse that spans at least 50 years.
Clearly, with 30 identified perpetrators over five decades (so far), and an untold number of students and children, mostly girls, violated during these years as well as a number of males, by teachers or staff, the school district has a very serious problem.
Most of the survivors are alive. Some of the perpetrators have died. I sense, on the one hand, that the survivors are not going to accept being silenced anymore, by whatever form of coercion, cultural stigmas, concern for their family name in the community, let alone the child’s effort to not upset parents or cause a row ... whatever. The children who were abused are adults now. They are willing to go toe-to-toe with any other adults running the district ... apparently.
I sense also that many of the survivors have an understandably strong passion to see that children today, and tomorrow’s students, are not subjected to the sexual abuse they suffered. They are strongly motivated to force, as this is what is required, the district to educate itself, get up to step with and to seek to be even an example of strong revision and reformation on behalf of their student’s security.
This being said — and I am not just an observer here, but the relative of a student who was victimized and managed to survive — the district must admit to what survivors and an independent investigation made clear: That for five decades a great number of students, mostly girls, were sexually abused in various forms, including rape, by faculty or staff, primarily male. And the district must apologize to the survivors!
Brian Carlson
Port Washington, Wisconsin