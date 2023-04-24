I admire people who love animals. I’m one of them, and an animal scientist by background. I am also a major victim of the national feral cat problem.
My rear yard backs up to a small, wooded triangle with a number of downed trees — a haven for wild animals that are adapting to urban life. This parcel has produced three feral cat litters in the past year.
I feed birds (only in the evening) year-round. We’ve had as many as 30 to 40 different varieties in the backyard most years. Natural food is not plentiful year-round in cities and suburbs. Birds can be picky eaters — highly selective.
There are now six different feral cats prowling my lot on a frequent basis. One kitten is expecting kittens. One tom cat claims the territory and appears to control his girlfriends. Every kitten has been gray, just like the photos in the most recent issue of the WKT.
“Returning” feral cats to a neighborhood is not a sound strategy. It sounds smart and gives you a good feeling when young kittens accept people and can be adopted — this is rational.
But feral cats are a major problem from coast to coast that should be approached with words like rational, realistic and common sense. What’s best, smart, logical for our world today? Man’s changes to our environment have altered the old statement, “survival of the fittest.”
The world has a shrinking bird population. Young birds, just out of the nest and on the ground, don’t have any idea what a predator is and are not just vulnerable, but are breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Science has studied the contributions of birds to our world for centuries. There is a lot of good data on the subject. The January 2018 National Geographic cover story, “Why Birds Matter” is worth finding and reading.
Robert C. Morton
Kirkwood