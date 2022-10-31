Realizing this will possibly be a minority viewpoint expressed here, permit me to contribute to the discussion on women’s reproductive health care. In every other area of health care, the aim is to heal, to improve life, to prolong life, to ensure a thriving life and a healthy life. In other words, all other areas of health care represent positive and proactive actions and practices on behalf of someone. It involves a healing profession.
However, and contrariwise to all other health care, when it comes to women’s reproductive health care, it’s the only area of health care that includes or involves the death of another. The sole aim of abortion is the death of the small, dependent, innocent and vulnerable life of a human being — not some blob, but an actual human being in development, as we all are throughout our lives from birth to death, with all the DNA it will have until its natural demise. Anyone with knowledge of the means used to end such lives has to recognize they are brutal, cruel and painful. Animal rights advocates would probably scream if they were done to an animal.
Real health care doesn’t kill; it heals. Can we remember that when we vote?
Helen Louise Herndon
Kirkwood