Our family opposes the A4 rezoning proposal for Webster Groves. It would increase population density with less green space and falling property values. The high quality of life we have invested in will be negatively affected.
To be thorough and fair, we need more time and exposure to direct questions such as: studies from other communities, projected financial impact upon the entire community, including private home ownership, business and city services. What logic was applied in choosing the areas to be rezoned? Reported closed-door meetings are not appropriate.
We moved to Webster Groves in 1962, as we knew what the community had to offer us and our family. Also, we know how Webster reached the point of today and that it is not what A4 represents A rezoning proposal of this magnitude must be put on the ballot for the entire community to decide, not by the council.
Mary & Bill Neumann
Webster Groves