I recently went to a fast food burger/shake chain and was greeted by kiosks, where I placed my order. There were only two employees in the restaurant, and they were diligently preparing orders. After 45 minutes, I was called to the counter to pick up dinner. When finished, I cleaned my table and went on my way. Organizations are asking all their employees to do much more with much less.
The same situation is happening with our fire department. Provide the additional services for an extremely dangerous job with fewer firefighters. What are we supposed to do? Do I need to buy more fire extinguishers for my home and hope that, in the event of a fire or worse, that we can call first responders from neighboring towns to help?
I feel bad for our fire chief who is in the untenable position of staffing both fire houses in Webster with an unsafe number of firefighters, or choosing to staff one station so that our firefighters are safe knowing that response times will go up.
Anyone reading the Webster-Kirkwood Times can see that the number of calls to our first responders has gone up over the past few years and one can make a case that they need more help.
I keep hearing from government officials and administrators that human resources are the most expensive resources. The heroic firefighters and police officers that serve our communities are also our most precious resources and we need to stop treating them like hamburger.
John Ponzillo
Webster Groves