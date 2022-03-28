This whole manufactured issue of “parental rights” is nothing more than a means by which to strip parents of that very thing. There is no actual problem with age-appropriate material in Kirkwood schools, and if an individual family has issue with material in the schools, there is already a system in place to deliver that message.
This new push for “parental rights” seen in school systems across the country is just a ploy to put control into the hands of a select few. It is not about protecting our children from obscene content, it is about controlling what they have access to read and learn about. And should we elect a board of Mintzlaffs, who becomes the arbiter of what our kids can and cannot read? Obviously not the schools and teachers, as the whole notion of this “parental rights” movement seems to say they are unfit to make that decision.
This push for increased scrutiny over content, where there was never a problem to begin with, flies in the face of one of the main tenets of the Minztlaff campaign: “Teach students how to think, not what to think.”
So many of us chose to live in Kirkwood with the top reason being our belief in the quality education they would receive. And guess what? They do! Let us not let unfounded fear drive us to undo that very thing that brought us to Kirkwood.
Woody Krummenacher
Kirkwood