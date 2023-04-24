I’ve lived in Kirkwood my whole life and have noticed some changes being made to the city, and not necessarily for the better. The old Kirkwood charm is slowly being lost.
Large, blocky apartment buildings and massive white homes now dot our town’s landscape. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not against change, but I think Kirkwood is going in the wrong direction here.
I’d like to address the tearing down of the Commerce Bank on North Kirkwood Road to build an apartment complex. That bank has been my family’s bank going back at least three generations — just a few weeks and it’s gone. Completely leveled.
A few weeks later, a huge apartment complex is beginning to be built. I’m sure the mayor and city planning committee have taken these thoughts into account, but how are we supposed to support the population increasing from this? As a student myself, I’ve seen the capacity of our schools firsthand. I’m not sure how much more we can take. The new additions to the schools are coming along nicely, but I doubt they will supply the space we need for a large number of students entering the district due to new families moving into Kirkwood.
Taxes, traffic and overcrowding are all elements we need to take into consideration at this time as a community. I can only hope we make the right choice.
Gavin Sims
Kirkwood