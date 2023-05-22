Kirkwood taxpayers want retirement plans for city workers that have predictable costs that allow for accurate budgeting without surprises.
That’s exactly what we have now with a 401k-style plan. And yet, the seven-member city council will soon vote whether to switch to an archaic, guaranteed payment pension plan called LAGERS.
Pension pool shortfalls, in the event of severe market downturns, will be covered by taxpayers as necessary. Imagine a new payment notice from the city in your mailbox at the precise time you just lost perhaps a third of your nest egg. Once adopted, the plan is essentially in place forever. There’s no easy way to go back.
Frankly, it’s unimaginable that the council would consider imposing such a hardship on its current and future citizens. Yet, it’s a very real possibility.
Amazingly, the situation grows more incredible. Both the Finance Committee and the Kirkwood Pension Board have informed the city council of their refusal to endorse LAGERS.
Also, voters rejected a LAGERS proposition in 2018 by a landslide margin of 3-1. You’d think council would back off — they’re not. If council passes LAGERS with this background, it’s a bad look that signals they have grown intentionally deaf to the wants and needs of their constituents.
Supporters claim the risk to taxpayers is small. I believe the risk is much greater. However, whether the risk is small or large isn’t relevant. Taxpayers want zero risk. This is not a difficult concept.
You have a small window of time to email all seven council members. Email addresses are on the city’s website. Taking five minutes now to write is better than writing checks forever to make city workers “whole” at the expense of your own retirement savings.
Bernard Bahn
Kirkwood