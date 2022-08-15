I agree with Mary Sandman that we need to end divisiveness and heal our nation. But if she is serious, she needs to stop putting the blame on any one person. We all have our own personal opinions about former President Trump, but most are oblivious of the lies that are really destroying America.
It has been known since early October 2020 when John Ratcliffe, director of National Intelligence, declassified notes of former CIA Director John Brennan that Hillary Clinton devised a plan to smear then-candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Russia as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.
So, for the entire four years of President Trump’s term, the U.S. Congress headed by Pelosi never tried to work with the president. Instead, they spent our tax dollars trying to destroy him with lies.
Why has such a serious matter been thrown under the rug? Does this not bother anyone that Hillary Clinton actually devised such a scheme and was the real Russia colluder? Doesn’t this make you even a little suspicious of who is behind the scenes running our government? And what if their plan was to divide us?
Does anyone really believe that the former president got a fair hearing when those judging him have been trying to destroy him since 2016? America won’t heal until we all know the whole truth and do something about it.
Diane Sperber
Webster Groves