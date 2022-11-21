Last week there was a letter concerning Halloween block parties, stating that they have ruined Halloween. I noticed some flaws in this logic. As a resident of one of the “offending” streets with barricades on Halloween, there are a few points I would like to address.
A block party implies exclusivity. Typically, guests are limited to residents of a block or two. I have yet to see a block turning people away on Halloween. I can only speak for my own block, but we love our community and our children, and we welcome all. Our residents work hard through October to make their homes fun and festive for all to enjoy, and we then barricade the street on Halloween so anyone who wishes can pass through and enjoy everyone’s hard work safely.
As for the statement about these blocks giving out the cheap candy, that could not be further from the truth. Some of us started autoshipping our candy months in advance to ensure we had enough of the “good” candy to hand out. The only single Starbursts I saw were ones dropped on the ground as kids opened their full-sized packages. I also saw plenty of kids with full bags of candy from walking the entire area, and I saw no evidence of any of the kids “missing out.”
In the end, Halloween is what you make of it. If you’d like to enjoy a fun and safe place with your kids on Halloween, come pass through a barricaded block or come and stay a while. The choice is yours and we welcome you no matter how you choose to show up. We promise to only enhance your experience, not ruin it!
Jess Hahn
Webster Groves