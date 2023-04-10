While I appreciated the former mayor’s letter regarding city finances (March 31 Mailbag), it just doesn’t add up. This is somewhat surprising given her previous vocation and credentials as a professor and economics textbook author.
Simply stated, historically Webster Groves’ general expenditures were greater than general revenues, which created a deficit. This deficit was regularly offset by transfers from general fund reserves and other funds within city accounts. This is very difficult to find on the city budget reports. I learned that the budget reports of the past were formatted such that the amounts transferred to balance overspent budget lines were deep within reports and not readily evident.
To be clear, the balance sheet looked good every year because we were transferring money from other accounts to cover shortfalls. Over the years, the reserves have been continually drained as a result. It is also easily forgotten that Webster Groves sold its water system in 2001, which put $9 million in reserves. The financial drain has picked up recently due to increases in health care costs, correcting the underpayment of our city employees and first responders (they were not paid competitively under the previous administration), and increases in overall operating costs.
As a consummate politician, the previous mayor’s letter was “technically” correct. But in terms of accuracy in economics, it doesn’t receive a passing grade. It pains me to say her response ringed more of legacy protection than an accurate understanding of the historic budget.
Bob Bickford
Webster Groves