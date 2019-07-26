The recent discussions in the Times regarding the election of the president are especially important around July 4. It brings to mind that our country was not structured to be simply one collection of people, but was also designed to be one collection of states.
If a person wants to reflect on why this is a good idea, I suggest a reading of the Federalist Papers. There it is argued that most laws affecting the lives of ordinary people should be left up to the individual states, but reserves a strong voice for the interests of the population at large.
The legislative process for the United States clearly reflects this in the House, dominated by population, and the Senate by the interests of individual states. When it comes to election of the president and thereby the administration of the federal government a process was designed to reflects both of these objectives. It is called the Electoral College and rightfully reflect the combined number of House and Senate representatives of each state.
This structure is just as important today as it ever was. It is clear that citizens of the United States today value the differences in how each of the states is run. The people of states dominated by farm communities and/or small businesses value self reliance much more than most long time city dwellers. For these people cooperative efforts and unified services are much more important. Both groups have a strong interest in insuring their values are reflected in the administration of the nation at large. The Electoral College is a good compromise insuring that both these interests are served in the selection of the country’s administration.
St. Louis County