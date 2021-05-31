I would think that most parents want our children to learn our country’s history, even the parts we would all rather forget or even believe never happened. I don’t believe that any are opposed to our schools discussing the horrors of the slave trade in America.
However, parents need to ask how the “Critical Race Theory” method can accomplish unity. Using such words as social justice, diversity, equity or progressive does not explain away the possible damage to a child’s self-image. How can constantly dwelling on the negative heal wounds and bring us together?
Many believe it will cause harm to our children and make them feel either like victims or abusers, all because of the sins of their ancestors. We should learn from the racial injustices in our past and present, but not beat our children over the head with them. They were never the victims or abusers, nor are all Americans inherently racist, and to teach such is not true and will only divide us further.
This teaching imposes group think-ing on our children — the opposite of critical and individual thinking. If those propagating it believe America is so filled with discrimination, they need to wonder why so many immigrants from socialist countries envy what we have.
Individuals, regardless of race, cannot get ahead if they keep blaming others for their lot in life. When I see how immigrants from other countries come here and start a new life, it puts me to shame. In just a few years, they accomplish more than me and many of my friends who were born here. It was their attitudes and a lot of hard work that got them ahead in life. But they could only accomplish this in America, and that is why they came here.
David Sperber
Webster Groves