I recently asked a longtime friend what he thought of Trump. He said Trump is a despicable person, but he would vote for him again because he likes Republican economic policies.
That caused me to do a little research, and here is what I found. According to Princeton University economists, “The U.S. economy performs much better when a Democrat is president than when a Republican is.” Since 1962, the growth in national GDP has been 75% higher, private business investment has been 126% higher and average annual unemployment has been 15% lower under Democratic presidents. The national debt since World War II increased by more than $3.5 trillion when Republicans were in the White House.
On an annual basis, Trump oversaw the highest increase in national debt of any president, nearly 65% higher than either Obama or Biden. Of all presidents since Herbert Hoover, Trump had by far the slowest annual growth in GDP, beating out both Bush and Truman for the worst performance.
More recently, my friend was complaining about the loss of value in his IRA under Biden. I had to remind him that Biden had to fix the problems left by Trump after COVID and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And my IRA is actually higher than when Biden took office, considering custodial fees and required minimum distributions.
So perhaps my friend should look into a new financial advisor. And hopefully, he will do a little more research before he enters the voting booth the next time. Despite our political differences, we can remain good friends.
Roger Grow
Shrewsbury