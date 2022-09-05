I read with interest Michael Fansler’s letter in the Aug. 26 Mailbag regarding the World Climate Declaration (WCD), published in June of this year, that has recently been in the news and widely circulated online.
Could it be true that climate change is not a serious problem? I did some digging. What is this World Climate Declaration? Who created it? Who signed it? What are their qualifications? It turns out that the organization which sponsored this petition, Climate Intelligence (CLINTEL), is widely known to have well-documented ties to petroleum and fossil fuel industries and interest groups. Many of the “over 1,100” signatories are not climate scientists at all, but rather petroleum geologists, journalists, small business owners, medical doctors, engineers, etc. You can go to CLINTEL’s website and see for yourself.
The WCD is a part of a campaign of disinformation (misinformation that is spread intentionally), rife with repeatedly debunked statements put forth by anti-science skeptics who deny the scientific consensus on climate change. Do not be fooled!
Climate change is not “political.” It is not opinion. There is no “both sides.” There is only rigorous, objective, fact-based, peer-reviewed, and reproducible scientific investigation, the results of which continue to bear out time and time again that climate change is real, it is happening now, and we had better do something about it. This fact is the result of the diligent work of millions of scientists worldwide (many times the claimed 1,100-plus signers of the WCD). The reality of climate change is widely accepted by national academies of science in major countries throughout the world.
If you don’t believe me, check for yourself how the World Climate Declaration has been revealed for what it is. I stand on the side of science.
Chris Kocher
Webster Groves