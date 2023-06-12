On a recent Sunday after leaving church, my wife and I headed south on Lindbergh to meet our children at a favorite restaurant in South County. Since they only accept cash, a quick stop at the ATM in Kirkwood was required.
Upon arriving at the restaurant in South County, I discovered my wallet was missing. As I raced back to Kirkwood there was hope that the wallet would be somewhere near the ATM. Just as I arrived at the bank, my neighbor called me to let me know a gentleman had found my wallet. He gave it to my neighbor for safekeeping until we returned home. I sincerely shout out a sincere “Thank you to this Good Samaritan!” He saved this 52 year resident of Des Peres many days of havoc and worry.
Joe Hoffmann
Des Peres