I read with interest the letter (Oct. 2 issue) “Shocked over Black Lives Matter Leadership.” I found myself appalled by the fact that it was published in this form by your paper. This letter is a poorly researched cheap shot meant to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement.
The maim thrust of the letter appears to be attack against unnamed founders of the movement that had “proclaimed to be trained Marxists.” I could not find any reference online to support this claim.
What I could find is this: “Black Lives Matter is a decentralized political and social movement advocating for non-violent civil disobedience in protest against incidents of police brutality and all racially motivated violence against black people.”
What I could find is this: “Their mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes. By combating and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives.”
What I could find is this: “Time has named Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi to the 2020 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.”
The last paragraph of the letter, with its Trojan Horse reference and its implication that our youths are being subverted by this movement, is truly outrageous. TV did not ruin our youth; Rock ‘n Roll did not ruin our youth; comic books and video games did not ruin our youth. The social movement Black Lives Matter will not either.
Jay Thompson
Kirkwood
Editor’s Note: Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors did say in an interview from 2015 that she and her fellow organizers are “trained Marxists.”