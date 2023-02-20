I have not, and do not, advocate for the elimination of all guns. Think of the times of the country’s founders. They knew that patriots who brought their hunting guns to the revolution were using tools they had used for their survival. There are no people anywhere using assault rifles to hunt for food. These weapons are made to kill people, and for no other reason.
As amazing as Supreme Court Justice Alito’s “originalist” fantasy is, I suspect he would have to proclaim some limit to his Second Amendment fantasy. That is, unless he would allow anyone to mount a tow missile on their pickup and drive the streets. After all, it is illegal to possess nuclear weapons.
Even in the wild, wild west, most people did not have guns. The flood of weapons in the U.S. is resulting in a tsunami of deaths. No other nation has a similar experience, with the possible exception of those in revolt or civil war. Don’t you wonder why?
People kill people, but the present proliferation of military-style assault weapons makes killing much easier, and less personal. A gunman in Las Vegas did not have to face his victims, so it was easy to depersonalize them, and kill wantonly.
If people excuse owning one, or more, of these weapons because they distrust the government, why do they still live here? Why not move to a place where they don’t have that issue? Maybe the answer to that is an unwillingness to submit to any government. To live in a civilization requires that we surrender some “freedoms.” We should work to improve it, not assert our “right” to destroy it as we see fit.
Alan Frost
Kirkwood