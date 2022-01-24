In my opinion, building one or two mountain bike trails in Kirkwood Park is a terrible idea. Several years ago, I used to walk my dog at Castlewood State Park. There were many trails out there, or possibly only one long twisty one, that allowed mountain bikers and roller bladers. They went pretty slow on the technical trails where skill and maneuverability was key, but when they got to the flat part of the park down by the river they sped up considerably, creating hazards for slower walkers and moms/dads walking small children or pushing strollers.
Most, but not all, obeyed the rule — or possibly just a custom — of attempting to alert slow movers as they came up on them from behind, but those of us who were hearing impaired couldn’t hear them, even if we had hearing aids because hearing aids are typically mono directional.
I was totally caught off guard several times by bikers who whizzed by me at a high rate of speed with no warning, and then yelled at me or flipped me off because I didn’t get out of their way. Had I inadvertently taken a step toward the middle of the trail, they would have hit me or my dog. Young men, and nowadays many young women, by their nature, like to go fast. Plain and simple. Even on the technical parts of the trails where high speeds aren’t possible, the mountain bikers will time themselves and try to improve those times.
If these trails include any flat spots many of the bikers will increase their speed to levels that may be dangerous, especially when little children are around.
To quote from the movie “Field of Dreams” — “If you build it, they will come.” Oh yes they will, and in droves! Then I guess we’ll have to build new parking lots for all of the non-Kirkwoodians who descend on our beautiful peaceful park turning it into a gridlocked mess. Please do not allow these trails to be built in our passive, wonderful park.
Jay Emmer
Kirkwood