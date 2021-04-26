Nestled away in the quaint town of Frohna, Missouri, the Saxon Lutheran Memorial is dedicated to preserving and proclaiming the life and faith of the Saxon Lutheran immigrants. With authentic log cabin homes, buildings and furnishings from the early 1800s, Saxon Lutheran Memorial has shared the pioneer culture and Lutheran faith of the original Perry County settlers with the public for 50 years.
Known across Missouri for craft demonstrations and traditional foods at its annual Fall Festival — traditionally held the second Saturday in October — the Saxon Lutheran Memorial was designated in 1964 as a historical treasure by the National Park Service. It continues to be a destination for school field trips, bus tours and families wanting to re-discover their Lutheran or Perry County roots.
The Saxon Lutheran Memorial is located at 296 Saxon Memorial Drive.