I attended a wonderful concert at Sappington House park on June 11. It was a fundraiser to help pay for the move of the recently discovered Joseph Sappington log house.
A man in charge of the move said the Joseph Sappington house would be placed between the Barn restaurant and Library of American and Decorative Arts.
The problem is that it would necessitate the removal of about five beautiful trees to accommodate the house. I’m a big believer in historic preservation, but also in protecting the environment. The potential loss of those trees is heartbreaking. It seems the organization in charge of moving the log house should find another spot on the grounds that would prevent the destruction of so many trees.
Ann Telthorst
Webster Groves