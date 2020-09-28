Based on audio recordings released by author Bob Woodward, it’s clear President Trump was privately alarmed in late January when warned that the virus would be “the biggest national security threat” of his presidency. The WHO soon declared a Global Health Emergency. The president decided it was best to downplay the danger to avoid a panic. His mantra to the American people became “It’s going to disappear.”
Nearly eight months have passed and it’s yet to disappear. Nationwide we’ve got 196,000-plus deaths and 6.61+ million positive cases. We’ve got extreme divisiveness while debating whether or how to manage the pandemic, its threat to our lives and livelihoods. And a stock market curve that mimics a roller-coaster track. Here in the Missouri “hot spot,” 1,634 new cases were reported for Sept. 15. Kudos to Gov. Parson for efforts to address deadly crimes infecting our cities, but he resists consistent statewide policies to address the deadly disease. So we’ve got inconsistent mask policies with many wearing them and others insisting masks threaten their civil liberties. A note to parents protesting outside of Sam Page’s home for heeding experts’ advice on limiting youth sports — it is government’s role to protect public health, safety and welfare.
It’s understandable that everyone’s scared and tired of all this and can’t wait till things are back to “normal.” The pandemic stresses us and worsens all of our other pre-existing life’s challenges. But it’s unacceptable to stage mass protests — whether about the pandemic response, Black Lives Matter or whatever — outside the homes of our elected officials. Please take your vocal opposition to the council’s chambers and their inboxes, not their homes. And please let the president and the governor know that downplaying the pandemic is not preventing a state of panic.
Nancy Luetzow
Kirkwood