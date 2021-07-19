I wanted to write to let the city of Webster Groves know how disappointed I am that they let the anti-vaccine group march in the July 4 parade. After everything that everyone has been through the last 16 months, finally being back at a community event felt so normal. To then see these people, who are part of the reason we can’t beat this pandemic, marching down the street trying to hand stuff to my kids was completely infuriating.
My friend’s children (one of whom is a recent leukemia survivor) were wearing masks and a woman from this anti-vaccine group handed them a pamphlet and said: “Read this, your parents are lying to you.” This is not why my family and I visit a community parade. I don’t need my children being preached at by insane extremist groups when we came to see marching bands and cool cars.
Webster released a statement that said: “As a government-sponsored parade, the city cannot regulate the content or message of the parade participants.”
I would dare to say that if a strip club pulled up with a float and women dancing half naked, the city would not allow them in. So don’t tell me you don’t have the authority to deny entry. This group lied on their parade application form — that right there is enough reason to not allow them to walk.
I don’t go to a parade so I can engage in heated political discussions with extremist groups — there are other events set aside for that. I challenge the city of Webster Groves to do a better job vetting the groups that are representing their city. Save the extremists for political rallies and let the parade be the family event it is meant to be.
Brittany Kay
Kirkwood