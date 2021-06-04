Bring your own chairs and enjoy an evening of live music at the Historic Sappington House, 1015 Sappington Road, on Saturday, June 5.
Classic rock band The Skylark Brothers will perform outdoors from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate. Cost is $20 for adults, free for children under 12. Mystery gift card boxes and 50/50 chances will be on sale, as will food and drink at The Barn restaurant. Monies raised will help save the 1816 Joseph Sappington Log House and relocate it to Sappington Park.
Parking is available at Crestwood Elementary School, 1020 Sappington Road, and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue. For more information, call 314-822-8171.