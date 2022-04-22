The seventh annual Country Craft Festival will be held April 23 and 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Historic Sappington House, 1015 Sappington Road in Crestwood.
Discover a cache of treasures from the silly to sublime at this open-air fair featuring antiques, arts and crafts, books, garden and home décor, jewelry and other originals by local vendors.
See old-time artisans ply their historic skills including musket shooting and tomahawk throwing. Enjoy live music and food. There will be a “Young’uns Outpost” for kids with a costumed passport program for craft activities.
Free admission and parking, with parking available at Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue. In case of inclement weather, the fair will be rescheduled for June 25 and 26.