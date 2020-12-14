Santas were “on the loose” in Webster Groves on Dec. 5 with participants taking part in the annual Santas On The Loose 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run/Walk.
Winners of the 5K Run/Walk, which included roughly 200 participants, were: Jon Yoch with a first place time of 17:10; Andrew O’Connor with a second place time of 18:17; and Jackson McNeal with a third place time of 18:43.
Six-year-old Connor Buchanan won the 1 Mile Run/Walk with a time of 11:09. Coming in second place was Lori Buchanan with a time of 11:11, and 11-year-old David Juelich finished third with a time of 12:59. The 1 Mile Run/Walk had 22 participants.
Runners and walkers set out in pairs and at staggered start times due to COVID-19 concerns. The race started at the Webster Groves Public Library and ran through the Webster Park neighborhood.