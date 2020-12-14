santas1.jpg

Kim Givens and Terri Kearney try to keep their antlers on at the start of their race. | photo by Ursula Ruhl

Santas were “on the loose” in Webster Groves on Dec. 5 with participants taking part in the annual Santas On The Loose 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run/Walk.

santas2.jpg

Angie McKnight and Dennis Martin were dressed up and ready to go for their 7:45 a.m. start time. | photo by Ursula Ruhl

Winners of the 5K Run/Walk, which included roughly 200 participants, were: Jon Yoch with a first place time of 17:10; Andrew O’Connor with a second place time of 18:17; and Jackson McNeal with a third place time of 18:43.

Six-year-old Connor Buchanan won the 1 Mile Run/Walk with a time of 11:09. Coming in second place was Lori Buchanan with a time of 11:11, and 11-year-old David Juelich finished third with a time of 12:59. The 1 Mile Run/Walk had 22 participants.

santas3.jpg

Paula Wright, Stephanie Kane and Vicky Hickman prepare to run in the 9th Annual Santas on the Loose event on Saturday, Dec. 5. | photo by Ursula Ruhl 

Runners and walkers set out in pairs and at staggered start times due to COVID-19 concerns. The race started at the Webster Groves Public Library and ran through the Webster Park neighborhood.