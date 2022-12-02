The 11th annual “Santas on the Loose” 5K run is set for Saturday, Dec. 3.
The 5K run starts at 8 a.m. on Orchard Avenue, next to the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave. The one-mile walk/run starts at 8:45 a.m. at the same location.
Runners and walkers will receive a red long sleeve shirt and a finisher medal. This year’s race includes a virtual option, with virtual participants also receiving a shirt and medal.
Register for the race online at runsignup.com/Race/MO/SaintLouis/SantasOnTheLoose.
Pick up packets at 357 Marshall Ave. in the Owen Ridge Business Campus on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 6:30 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 2, from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.