The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce presents Santas on the Loose 5k run on Saturday, Dec. 7. The race begins at 8 a.m.
Early entry, by Nov. 8, is $30, with group pricing also available. To register visit www.santasontheloose.com
Get a red shirt, free Santa hat and run with the Santas through historic homes in charming Webster Groves. Awards and breakfast buffet with Santa will be held after the run at Webers Front Row. A portion of proceeds benefits Crisis Nursery.
Elves on the Loose is a 100 yard dash for kids who are 11 and under as of race day. The race starts on East Lockwood Avenue by Gazebo park at 9 a.m. There will be a race for the little tots, and one for older kids (ages 7 to 11). All abilities are welcome, and a parent may run with a child that is small or needs assistance.