Runners start off the 2018 “Santas On The Loose” run in historic Webster Groves. This year’s race is Saturday, Dec. 7.

One of Webster Groves’ most popular holiday events, the Santas on the Loose 5k run, is set for Saturday, Dec. 7. The race begins at 8 a.m. from Gazebo Park in Old Orchard. This is a timed race that runs past century old homes in historic Webster Groves.

Awards and a breakfast buffet with Santa will be held after the run at Weber’s Front Row. A portion of proceeds benefits Crisis Nursery.

Elves on the Loose is a 100-yard dash for kids 11 and under as of race day. The race starts on East Lockwood Avenue by Gazebo park at 9 a.m. There will be a race for the little tots, and one for older kids (ages 7 to 11). All abilities are welcome, and a parent may run with a child that is small or needs assistance.

For more information or to register, visit www.santasontheloose.com.

