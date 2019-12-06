One of Webster Groves’ most popular holiday events, the Santas on the Loose 5k run, is set for Saturday, Dec. 7. The race begins at 8 a.m. from Gazebo Park in Old Orchard. This is a timed race that runs past century old homes in historic Webster Groves.
Awards and a breakfast buffet with Santa will be held after the run at Weber’s Front Row. A portion of proceeds benefits Crisis Nursery.
Elves on the Loose is a 100-yard dash for kids 11 and under as of race day. The race starts on East Lockwood Avenue by Gazebo park at 9 a.m. There will be a race for the little tots, and one for older kids (ages 7 to 11). All abilities are welcome, and a parent may run with a child that is small or needs assistance.
For more information or to register, visit www.santasontheloose.com.