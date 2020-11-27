Santas on the Loose, a December tradition in Webster Groves, will continue its 5K (3.1 mile) run on Saturday, Dec. 5, with safety protocols in place due to COVID-19 concerns.
A one-mile walk has been added, plus a virtual 5K. The new start and finish line will be on Orchard Avenue and the parking lot west of the Webster Groves Public Library, respectively. The route winds through the Webster Park neighborhood as residents cheer the red-shirted and Santa-hatted runners.
Safety measures include staggered start times and a separate finish line. Masks will be required prior to the start of the run.
The event is organized by the Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. A portion of the proceeds benefit Saint Louis Crisis Nursery.
The popular “Elves on the Loose” 100-yard dash for kids under 11 will move to a virtual event with new features.
Parents are encouraged to register their child (11 years old and under) as an “Elf in Action.” Each child will be sent an Elves on the Loose face mask, a coupon for a free kids meal from Raising Cane’s and a document certifying they are an “Elf in Action.”
There’s also an opportunity to win a grand prize in a photo contest. “Elves in Action” are encouraged to display their best elf skills in how he or she is training and preparing for Christmas. Some ideas include making presents, wrapping gifts, helping their family members or neighbors with some holiday kindness.
To enter, share a photo of the “Elf in Action” on Facebook and/or Instagram using the hashtag #ElvesontheLoose2020 and #stlcrisisnursery. The winner will be selected at random and win a package that includes a book from The Novel Neighbor (up to $20), a pizza for the family and a take home craft kit.
Interested parties may also volunteer to help with the race. Volunteers are particularly needed for Thursday and Friday (Dec. 3 and 4) packet pick ups from 11 - 3 and course marshals from 7 - 10 a.m. on race day, Dec. 5.
Volunteers will get a cool face mask with the Santas on the Loose logo.
For more details or to register an “Elf in Action” or to run the “Santas on the Loose,” visit www.SantasOnTheLoose.com.