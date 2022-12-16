Children in foster and adoptive care shared their secret wishes with Santa and Prancer the reindeer on Saturday, Dec. 10, during Great Circle’s Holiday Fair on the Webster Groves campus. Santa also delivered small bags of “reindeer magic feed” for children to sprinkle on the lawn Christmas Eve, along with toys, clothing and personal care items. The Webster Groves Police Department, Rock Hill Fire Department, Great Circle Friends, Shoes from the Heart and the Midwest Jeep Off-Road Hers also attended the fair.