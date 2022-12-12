Join the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department this season for lots of holiday fun! To sign up for events, visit www.wgparksandrec.com and click “Register Online.”
Have Supper with Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, in the Scout and Cheyenne rooms at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale. Cost is $10 for adults and children age 2 and up. (Free for children age 1 and under.) Enjoy pizza, refreshments and pictures with Santa. Bring a camera to take pictures.
Want a more private experience with Santa? Sign up for a 15-minute porch or in-home visit from Santa himself on Dec. 16 or 17. By reservation only. Cost is $30 per household.
Skate with Santa from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Webster Groves Ice Arena, 33 E. Glendale. Daily rink admission applies. And don’t miss New Year’s Eve on Ice from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.