Stephens, Sandra Lee, known by most students as Mrs. Burton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, from a head injury suffered in a fall. She was born and raised in rural Solgohachia, Arkansas, on Dec. 12, 1939.
After receiving her teaching degree from Texas Baptist College, she taught briefly in Sedalia, Missouri. After that, she began her long career with the Kirkwood School District. She taught fourth grade for 30 years at Tillman Elementary School.
She had an extraordinary gift for teaching, and with wit and wisdom she maintained a wonderful learning environment. When class lists were being made, she always requested some “spicy kids.” She loved teaching social studies and her lower math students. She even developed an after-school program of Buddy Helpers with students helping students. Also, she spearheaded fourth graders to write a book on the history of Kirkwood.
She met the love of her life, Davis Stephens, in 1998, and they married in 1999. After retirement in 2002, Sandy and Davis moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, to be near her family.
Sandy was a beloved friend and maintained her Kirkwood friendships with visits back and forth as well as long phone conversations.
A Sept. 19, 2023, Celebration of Life will be held at Harris Funeral Home in Morrilton, Arkansas. Donations to honor her memory may be made online at www.kirkwoodfoundation.org; or by mail to: Kirkwood School District Foundation, 1099 Milwaukee St., Kirkwood, MO 63122.