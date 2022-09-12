Samuel J. Scherer, 60, who served the city of Shrewsbury for a short time as mayor, and prior to that for 10 years as an alderman for Ward 1, died on Aug. 29, at Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Scherer was elected mayor in April 2018, but would resign his position in 2021 after being diagnosed with cancer.
At the time, Scherer said he had been dealing with some health setbacks “that have been tough to get through the last few months, and they won’t get easier. So, I thought this would be a good time to resign and focus on my health and family — though it’s the hardest decision I’ve had to make.”
Upon Scherer’s resignation, Shrewsbury Alderman Greg Lauter said: “He always put Shrewsbury first and allowed the community to thrive as a wonderful place to live, work and play for families. On behalf of residents, employees and businesses here, we thank him for the unrelenting sacrifice he made to make Shrewsbury a wonderful place to call home.”
Scherer was born Dec. 12, 1961, in St. Charles, Missouri, the son of Dolores and the late Carl Scherer. He is survived by his wife Anne, their children, Ben and Katie, and a grandson, Dean.
Scherer grew up in Quincy, Illinois, graduated from Quincy College, and married his high school sweetheart, Anne. The couple first moved to Richmond Heights in 1984 and then found their way to Shrewsbury four years later.
Scherer was the host of his street’s block party for many years. He worked for several decades for the Missouri Department of Mental Health, most recently as a case manager supervisor in the Wainwright Building in downtown St. Louis before retiring in 2021.
He was an avid sports fan, with family reporting that he could not wait for St. Louis City SC to take the field. Scherer loved working on and rehabbing cars, and he enjoyed football trips across the country with his friends. Family vacations up and down the coast of Michigan were also a love.
A celebration of Scherer’s life will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Shrewsbury on Saturday, Sept. 24, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and Mass following.