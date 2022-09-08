Scherer, Samuel J., age 60, of Shrewsbury, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born Dec. 12, 1961, in St. Charles, Missouri, the son of Dolores and the late Carl Scherer.
Sam is survived by his wife, Anne (Anderson) Scherer; their two children, Ben (Alaina) Scherer and Katie (Greg) Herber; and his grandson, Dean Scherer (Ben and Alaina). He is also survived by his two siblings, Stephen (Jane) Scherer of Quincy, Illinois, and Sarah (Rich) Van Dorn of Springfield, Illinois; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Sam grew up in Quincy, where he graduated from Quincy College and married his high school sweetheart, Anne. They first moved to Richmond Heights and then found their way to Shrewsbury, where he and Anne made several life-long friends. Sam was the host of his street’s block party for numerous years. He worked for several decades for the Missouri Department of Mental Health, most recently as a case manager supervisor in the Wainwright Building in downtown St. Louis before retiring in 2021. Sam was an Alderman for the City of Shrewsbury for ten years and became mayor in 2018, prior to having to step down in 2021 for health reasons.
He was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Blues, Cardinals, University of Notre Dame, and Germany in the World Cup, and could not wait for St. Louis City SC to take the field. Sam loved working on and rehabbing cars to their pristine condition. He enjoyed numerous football trips across the country with his best buddies and relaxing family vacations up and down the coast of Michigan.
A celebration of Sam’s life will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Shrewsbury on Saturday, Sept. 24, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and Mass following. In his honor, memorial contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation: cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate.