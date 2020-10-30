U.S. President & Vice President

Four year term

Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence REPUBLICAN

Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris DEMOCRATIC

Jo Jorgensen & Jeremy (Spike) Cohen LIBERTARIAN

Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker GREEN

Don Blankenship & William Mohr CONSTITUTION

U.S. Rep. District 1

Two year term

Anthony Rogers REPUBLICAN

Cori Bush DEMOCRATIC

Alex Furman LIBERTARIAN

U.S. Rep. District 2

Two year term

Ann Wagner REPUBLICAN

Jill Schupp DEMOCRATIC

Martin Schulte LIBERTARIAN

Governor

Four year term

Mike Parson REPUBLICAN

Nicole Galloway DEMOCRATIC

Rik Combs LIBERTARIAN

Jerome Howard Bauer GREEN

Lieutenant Governor

Four year term

Mike Kehoe REPUBLICAN

Alissia Canady DEMOCRATIC

Bill Slantz LIBERTARIAN

Kelley Dragoo GREEN

Secretary of State

Four year term

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft REPUBLICAN

Yinka Faleti DEMOCRATIC

Carl Herman Freese LIBERTARIAN

Paul Lehmann GREEN

Paul Venable CONSTITUTION

State Treasurer

4 year term

Scott Fitzpatrick REPUBLICAN

Vicki Lorenz Englund DEMOCRATIC

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff LIBERTARIAN

Joseph Civettini GREEN

Attorney General

Four year term

Eric Schmitt REPUBLICAN

Rich Finneran DEMOCRATIC

Kevin C. Babcock LIBERTARIAN

State Senate District 1

Four year term

David Lenihan REPUBLICAN

Doug Beck DEMOCRATIC

State Senate District 15

Four year term

Andrew Koenig REPUBLICAN

Deb Lavender DEMOCRATIC

State Representative District 89

Two year term

Dean Plocher REPUBLICAN

Luke Barber DEMOCRATIC

State Representative District 90

Two year term

Anne Landers REPUBLICAN

Barbara Phifer DEMOCRATIC

State Representative District 91

Two year term

Sarah Unsicker DEMOCRATIC

County Executive

Unexpired term ending 2022

Paul Berry III REPUBLICAN

Sam Page DEMOCRATIC

Theo Brown, Sr. LIBERTARIAN

Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell GREEN

Constitutional Amendment 1

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings from this proposal.

Constitutional Amendment 3

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

* Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;

* Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits;

* Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by: (i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.

State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues of a total unknown amount.

Missouri Supreme Court

 • Shall Judge PATRICIA BRECKENRIDGE of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office?

 Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District

Shall Judge KURT S. ODENWALD of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office?

• Shall Judge ROBIN RANSOM of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Circuit Court Judges

• Shall Judge RICHARD M. STEWART, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?

• Shall Judge RENEE HARDIN-TAMMONS, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?

• Shall Judge JOHN N. BORBONUS, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?

• Shall Judge MARY ELIZABETH OTT, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?

• Shall Judge  KRISTINE ALLEN KERR, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?

Circuit Court Associates

• Shall Judge NICOLE S. ZELLWEGER, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?

• Shall Judge LORNE J. BAKER, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?

• Shall Judge JOHN F. NEWSHAM, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?

• Shall Judge  VIRGINIA W. LAY, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?

• Shall Judge ROBERT M. HEGGIE, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?

• Shall Judge MATTHEW H. HEARNE , Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?

Shrewsbury Proposition A

Shall the City of Shrewsbury be authorized to impose a general property tax increase in the amount of $0.40 per $100 of assessed valuation of all taxable residential, commercial, and personal property for the purpose of funding the City’s operations and providing services to the residents of Shrewsbury? If approved, the City’s total tax levy is expected to be less than the total tax levy in 2019, due to a planned reduction in the City’s debt service levy in 2020 and the planned elimination of the City’s debt service levy in 2021.