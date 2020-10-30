U.S. President & Vice President
Four year term
Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence REPUBLICAN
Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris DEMOCRATIC
Jo Jorgensen & Jeremy (Spike) Cohen LIBERTARIAN
Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker GREEN
Don Blankenship & William Mohr CONSTITUTION
U.S. Rep. District 1
Two year term
Anthony Rogers REPUBLICAN
Cori Bush DEMOCRATIC
Alex Furman LIBERTARIAN
U.S. Rep. District 2
Two year term
Ann Wagner REPUBLICAN
Jill Schupp DEMOCRATIC
Martin Schulte LIBERTARIAN
Governor
Four year term
Mike Parson REPUBLICAN
Nicole Galloway DEMOCRATIC
Rik Combs LIBERTARIAN
Jerome Howard Bauer GREEN
Lieutenant Governor
Four year term
Mike Kehoe REPUBLICAN
Alissia Canady DEMOCRATIC
Bill Slantz LIBERTARIAN
Kelley Dragoo GREEN
Secretary of State
Four year term
John R. (Jay) Ashcroft REPUBLICAN
Yinka Faleti DEMOCRATIC
Carl Herman Freese LIBERTARIAN
Paul Lehmann GREEN
Paul Venable CONSTITUTION
State Treasurer
4 year term
Scott Fitzpatrick REPUBLICAN
Vicki Lorenz Englund DEMOCRATIC
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff LIBERTARIAN
Joseph Civettini GREEN
Attorney General
Four year term
Eric Schmitt REPUBLICAN
Rich Finneran DEMOCRATIC
Kevin C. Babcock LIBERTARIAN
State Senate District 1
Four year term
David Lenihan REPUBLICAN
Doug Beck DEMOCRATIC
State Senate District 15
Four year term
Andrew Koenig REPUBLICAN
Deb Lavender DEMOCRATIC
State Representative District 89
Two year term
Dean Plocher REPUBLICAN
Luke Barber DEMOCRATIC
State Representative District 90
Two year term
Anne Landers REPUBLICAN
Barbara Phifer DEMOCRATIC
State Representative District 91
Two year term
Sarah Unsicker DEMOCRATIC
County Executive
Unexpired term ending 2022
Paul Berry III REPUBLICAN
Sam Page DEMOCRATIC
Theo Brown, Sr. LIBERTARIAN
Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell GREEN
Constitutional Amendment 1
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?
State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings from this proposal.
Constitutional Amendment 3
Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:
* Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;
* Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits;
* Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by: (i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.
State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues of a total unknown amount.
Missouri Supreme Court
• Shall Judge PATRICIA BRECKENRIDGE of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office?
Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District
• Shall Judge KURT S. ODENWALD of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office?
• Shall Judge ROBIN RANSOM of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office?
Circuit Court Judges
• Shall Judge RICHARD M. STEWART, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?
• Shall Judge RENEE HARDIN-TAMMONS, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?
• Shall Judge JOHN N. BORBONUS, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?
• Shall Judge MARY ELIZABETH OTT, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?
• Shall Judge KRISTINE ALLEN KERR, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?
Circuit Court Associates
• Shall Judge NICOLE S. ZELLWEGER, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?
• Shall Judge LORNE J. BAKER, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?
• Shall Judge JOHN F. NEWSHAM, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?
• Shall Judge VIRGINIA W. LAY, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?
• Shall Judge ROBERT M. HEGGIE, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?
• Shall Judge MATTHEW H. HEARNE , Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office?
Shrewsbury Proposition A
Shall the City of Shrewsbury be authorized to impose a general property tax increase in the amount of $0.40 per $100 of assessed valuation of all taxable residential, commercial, and personal property for the purpose of funding the City’s operations and providing services to the residents of Shrewsbury? If approved, the City’s total tax levy is expected to be less than the total tax levy in 2019, due to a planned reduction in the City’s debt service levy in 2020 and the planned elimination of the City’s debt service levy in 2021.