The annual Webster Groves Lions Club Carnival and Barbecue is currently underway at its new location on the campus of Eden Theological Seminary. The carnival continues through Sunday, July 4.
Unlimited rides are available for $25 on Thursday and Friday, July 1 and 2. On those two days the carnival runs from 5 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, July 3, the carnival is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday hours, July 4, are 1 to 11 p.m.
Live entertainment is offered all four nights on the carnival grounds. Thursday entertainment is from 7 to 9 p.m. Performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are from 6 to 10 p.m.
Parking is $5 at the Webster University garage, 568 Garden Ave., and $10 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S. Bompart Ave. The west parking lot at Eden Theological Seminary is reserved for individuals with disabilities.
Community Days Parade
The Webster Groves Community Days Parade is Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. The route is the same as previous years: west on Lockwood Avenue from Selma, south on South Gore, Gore to Big Bend, east on Big Bend to Elm, then south on Elm to Glendale Road.
Fireworks
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The display will launch from Memorial Field at 33 E. Glendale Road. There is no seating in any part of the Recreation Complex or the flat spaces at Memorial Field.