St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, at an Oct. 24 meeting of the Mid-County Region Area Chambers of Commerce Economic Outlook Breakfast, admitted that the county is “fragmented” and “struggles with an image problem.”
“Whether real or perceived, that image can hold us back unless we make fundamental changes — that includes tackling some of our most challenging issues,” he said.
“I want the county to be as strong as possible, to provide opportunities for all our residents, to create an environment that allows businesses to prosper, a place that is on every company’s short list when considering relocating or expanding,” Page said.
Page gave a keynote address on the power of working together during the event at Sunset Country Club.
The event was hosted by eight chambers: the Kirkwood-DesPeres, Crestwood-Sunset Hills, Affton, Brentwood, Chesterfield, Mid County, Midwest Veterans Chambers and Webster Groves-Shrewbury-Rock Hill.
Peg Weathers, president/CEO of the Kirkwood-Des Peres Chamber, said her chamber and the Crestwood-Sunset Hills Area Chamber have partnered on the Economic Outlook event since 2016.
The breakfast features regional leaders providing insights into current events and the future of the Mid-County region’s economy, as well as its significance to the overall health of the region.
“With a combined membership totaling more than 2,000 members, more than 1,800 businesses, and representing four County Council Districts (3, 5, 6 and 7), common economic issues will be amplified through this collaboration,” Weathers said.
Page discussed the failure of the recent Better Together proposal – advocating merger of St. Louis and St. Louis County – adding the plan “collapsed under the weight of its own secrecy.”
“You can’t put something as important important as the future of our region in the hands of those who have no stake in where we go from here. And, of course, deeming my now imprisoned predecessor (Steve Stenger) as metro mayor under the proposal did little to help the efforts,” Page said.
He also discussed an effort led by the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis to launch a Board of Freeholders process, adding he’s been working on appointing nine members to that board.
“I support the process, which is similar to a Constitutional Convention,” Page said.
“Reviewing what we do and what ways we can be better is a process worth going through. One of the likely suggestions to come from the board is bringing the city back into the county. In general, I support that concept,” Page said.
He also pledged to restore trust in county government through raising ethical standards, increasing transparency and strengthening accountability.
He said the county, so far, has undertaken about 20 separate reforms focused on restoring trust, including his push for a law that prohibits a potential bidder or lobbyist from contacting county officials while the contracting process is underway.
Page said there are a series of executive orders he issued last month on ethics reform that create a code of ethics for county employees, establish a zero-tolerance policy for failure to report corruption, favor disclosure over closure regarding the Sunshine Law and requiring a data portal on the county website to provide more access to the public.
“The damage done by my predecessor is deep-rooted and the extent still not completely known. I invited State Auditor Nicole Galloway to review our operations, a process currently under way, (and) we also have an insurance company trying to determine the extent of our losses,” he said.
KMOX-AM radio personality Carol Daniel emceed the event, which included a panel discussion. Panelists included Rodney Crim, interim chief executive officer/president of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership; Rep. Derek Grier, R-Chesterfield; and Juli Niemann, executive vice president at Smith Moore.