Corbett, Sally Marie (nee Unterreiner) passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Timothy Corbett for 47 years; loving mother of Brendon and Colin Corbett; cherished grandmother of Brendon, Jr., Charlie, and Grant Corbett; dear sister of Margie (Jerry) Triller, Dianne (Chalmer) Baer, James (Velda) Unterreiner, Robert (Diane) Unterreiner, Charles (Xi) Unterreiner, and the late Doris Baer and Thomas Unterreiner; dear sister-in-law of James Baer and Teresa Unterreiner; and dear aunt and friend to many.
Sally was an advocate for education, and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Webster University. She was a leader in the parent-teacher organizations at North Glendale Elementary School, Nipher Middle School and Kirkwood High School.
Funeral Wednesday, Dec. 28, 9:30 a.m. from Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, to Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. Memorial contributions are preferred to the Kirkwood School District Foundation. Visitation Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.