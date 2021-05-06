Kilpatrick, Sally C. entered heaven on April 11, 2021, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lora and Luther Canard; and her sister, Geniveve Reynolds, of Clover Bend, Arkansas. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Stanley and Lora Berthold; and her two sons-in-law, Scott Stanley and Bret Berthold. She has also left behind her grandchildren: Angela Hunt, Ben Berthold, and Emma Berthold; along with her great-grandson, Clay Hunt.
Sally was born in Tuckermann, Arkansas, and raised in Clover Bend, Arkansas. She attended Southern Baptist College and obtained a teaching degree from Arkansas State. Her first job was teaching music at Jonesboro High School. She met her late husband, Joe Kilpatrick, at college and later moved to St. Louis, Missouri. She was a resident of Kirkwood, Missouri, for over 60 years.
Later, she obtained her nursing degree and went on to have a long career at St. Joseph’s Hospital of Kirkwood, Missouri. Her compassion for family, friends, patients, animals, and nature was strong. Her love for gardening was evident by her beautiful flower beds. At one point, she was president of Clay Breakers Garden Club of Kirkwood and took care of the flower beds at Mudd’s Grove. Knitting was also one of her favorite pastimes and she was a member of the St. Louis Knitting Guild for several years. The other hobbies she enjoyed were walking and doing water aerobics at the Kirkwood Pool.
She was a good Christian, a kind soul, and the most loving mother anyone could ask for. To say she will be missed is an understatement, but thankfully she is at peace and at rest. A private funeral and celebration honoring Sally will be held.